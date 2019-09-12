Villagers pay tribute to victims of attacks

The familiar refrain is repeated every year on Sept. 11: Never forget. In The Villages, people gathered throughout the community Wednesday to remember those who lost their lives 18 years ago in New York City, at the Pentagon and in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Hundreds came to St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church to pay tribute to them, and to remember the sacrifice they made to save others. Elsewhere, the first responders of 9/11 were honored at The Villages Public Safety Station 44 and, following the ceremony, people lined up to donate at a blood drive sponsored by The Villages Parrot Head Club.
