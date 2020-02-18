Villagers pass history with talks, music

Bob DisPennett’s violin teacher called him tone deaf as a child and told him he’d never play an instrument.
Years later, that didn’t stop his wife, Kim, from buying a Native American flute at a craft fair and insisting he play it.
After a few minutes of instruction from Kim, who already knew how to play, Bob played the flute perfectly. He plays by memorizing finger placements instead of notes and sheet music.
Ever since getting that first flute in 2007, both Bob and Kim have fallen in love with Native American flutes.
