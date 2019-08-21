Villagers offering drone assistance

Anyone needing help finding a lost pet is in luck.
They can just give Don Wiley a call, and he or his business partner, Vern Edwards, will scour the air for an aerial surveillance of the neighborhood.
As technology advances so are ways Villagers are finding lost pets, and for Wiley and Edwards, drone surveillance is the answer. As an offshoot of their drone photography company, the two are willing to hunt down any lost dogs or cats in The Villages free of charge.
“We decided we’ve got to give back,” said Wiley, of the Village of Hillsborough. We’re both animal lovers. I have two golden retrievers and it just makes sense. I could not imagine not being able to find my pet.”
