Villagers mark Valentine’s Day with song

Dauna Boon wanted to do something unique for Valentine’s Day.
After some thinking, she created a parody of a well-known Christmas song to celebrate the holiday of romance with her neighbors.
On Sunday, residents of the Village Rio Ponderosa gathered at Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center to celebrate with the song.
During the meeting, members played a card game and had a potluck-style dinner, but the entertainment was what everyone looked forward to. Twelve members made their way to the front and prepared to reveal their part in the parody, “The Twelve Days of Valentine’s.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.