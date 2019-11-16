Villagers lead state Genealogy Project

Thousands of descendants of Florida slaves soon will have answers about their family’s history, thanks to work by The Villages Genealogical Society. Out of 95 similar societies across Florida, the Florida State Genealogical Society and the Library of Florida History in Cocoa asked TVGS to take the lead on the El Destino Plantation Project. The goal is to reveal details about the slaves who worked and lived on the El Destino and Chemonie plantations near Tallahassee and help descendants learn more about their ancestry. The Library of Florida History has plantation journals for 1862 through 1869 that cover the Civil War, Emancipation and Reconstruction periods. “This is one of those projects that is one-in-a-million,” said Ben DiBiase, an archivist for the Florida Historical Society who works at the Library of Florida History. “These types of documents typically don’t survive, so to have this information survive and to be able to get it out to the public is incredibly important work.”
Members of TVGS, the largest society of its kind in the state, are helping transcribe and index original documents from the two large cotton plantations.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.