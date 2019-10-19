Villagers investing in good nutrition

Thurman Teets lived comfortably with one kidney after a tumor led to the removal of its counterpart three years ago. Function in his remaining organ stayed stable, for a while. “All of a sudden, after about two and a half years, my numbers took a nosedive,” the Village of Sanibel resident said. “It scared the heck out of me.” Then Teets saw a notice in the paper about a class offered by The Villages Health on kidney function, which led him to sign up for medical nutrition therapy at the practice. Teets said he was surprised to learn about the counseling, which offers evidence-based nutrition treatment provided by a registered dietitian nutritionist in an individual or group setting.
