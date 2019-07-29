Villagers, grandchildren compete with R/C cars

Hailey Schittone’s favorite part of the R/C Model Race Cars event was winning.
The 15-year-old New Jersey resident was one of about 15 grandchildren who put their competitive skills to the test at the Camp Villages event Thursday at La Hacienda Recreation Center while they raced remote-controlled cars on an indoor course. First-, second- and third-place winners were chosen at the end of the championship race.
Hailey won first place during her first race, followed by second and first place again in her next races.
Camp Villages provides intergenerational fun for Villagers and their families. The program, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, hosts about 4,000 children, ranging in age from 3 to 16, each summer, said Lisa Parkyn, lifestyle events manager and Camp Villages coordinator for the recreation department. The 19th Camp Villages summer program runs through Aug. 9.
