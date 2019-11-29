Villagers give back to the community for thanksgiving dinner

Eileen Cancellieri wasted no time in chatting up her guests.
Though serving time at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen was still a half-hour away, the Village of Duval resident passed the time sitting down with some of those who arrived early to partake in Thanksgiving dinner.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Cancellieri. Though she has volunteered at the kitchen in recent years helping prepare snack packs for distribution, Thursday marked the first time she joined the Thanksgiving effort.
She was one of perhaps three dozen volunteers — many from The Villages — who spent the morning either preparing food, serving it up or helping attend to the estimated 100 people who came in to enjoy a noontime meal of turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes and other traditional fixings.
