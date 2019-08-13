Villagers get around on all kinds of wheels

Some neighbors still do a double take when John Linderman pedals past on his unicycle.
According to his wife, Sherry, traveling on one wheel with no hands is something her husband has done for many years.
Once he decided that challenge was officially conquered, John set his sights on another thrill.
As he edged closer to retirement, a frequent thought was, “Well, I have never owned a motorcycle.”
However, Sherry was not exactly a fan of that idea — she was not exactly a supporter of her husband’s overall Evel Knievel tendencies.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.