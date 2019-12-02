Villagers form friendship in horseshoe club

Sam Costa made a long, fast friend at the horseshoe pit at Canal Street Recreation Center.
When Costa started an open play horseshoe group six years ago, Orlando Montalto came to play, and the pair hit it off.
“From the start, we became good friends,” said Costa, of the Village of Hemingway.
Costa wanted to form the group to give Villagers in the central area a place to play. There was a horseshoe group in the northern part of The Villages but not one south of County Road 466, he said.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.