Villagers find time to get on the ice

The skating’s not as fast. The stick-handling isn’t always what it could be. But the puck still snaps off the stick, the competition’s still fierce and even the equipment bags have the same aroma. The dream of playing ice hockey still lives for some Villagers. Living that dream isn’t easy. A group of dedicated players meets up Tuesday and Friday mornings at Pinellas Plaza to carpool down Interstate 75 to Wesley Chapel, just north of Tampa, for rink time. There, at AdventHealth Center Ice, they don their sweaters, pull on pads and lace up skates, just as most of them did in their youth. An exception is the group’s organizer, Dewey Patterson, of the Village of St. James.
