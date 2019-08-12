Villagers find several ways to give back

Faye Scher, of the Village of Gilchrist, shops for school supplies at Walmart in Oxford. Scher donates her time as a kindergarten tutor at Wildwood Elementary School with Tutors 4 Kids.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

The Villages is filled with people who dedicate their time to helping others.

Faye Scher, of the Village of Gilchrist, gives her time as a kindergarten tutor at Wildwood Elementary School with Tutors 4 Kids, an organization dedicated to helping students in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.

She heard Wildwood Elementary School was a D-rated school when she moved to The Villages and instantly wanted to help.

“I always knew I wanted to volunteer once I retired,” Scher said. “It didn’t matter if it was with the SPCA or a library, I just wanted to help the community. Tutoring at the school is the perfect option for me.”

