Villagers find several ways to give back

The Villages is filled with people who dedicate their time to helping others.
Faye Scher, of the Village of Gilchrist, gives her time as a kindergarten tutor at Wildwood Elementary School with Tutors 4 Kids, an organization dedicated to helping students in Lake, Sumter and Marion counties.
She heard Wildwood Elementary School was a D-rated school when she moved to The Villages and instantly wanted to help.
“I always knew I wanted to volunteer once I retired,” Scher said. “It didn’t matter if it was with the SPCA or a library, I just wanted to help the community. Tutoring at the school is the perfect option for me.”
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.