Villagers find creative ways to fund shelters

Happy barks filled Tammy Smith’s home as more than a dozen dogs scampered about for Chloe’s pool party. The golden retriever turned 11 Tuesday, and to celebrate, her friends were invited to come over for doggie games and pool time. In lieu of gifts, Smith asked her guests to write checks to the Your Humane Society SPCA. “My dogs are so fortunate to have a forever home and they are really spoiled,” said Smith, of the Village of Virginia Trace. “And there’s a lot of dogs there that just need food. They just need vet care.” Chloe’s party is just one example of ways Villagers have found creative solutions to raise money for the animal shelters they love. Several Villages-sanctioned clubs and individuals have put on fundraisers over the years to benefit the tri-county area’s furry friends.
