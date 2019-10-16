Villagers celebrate pride in their roots

Not only did Joe Apichella dress up to celebrate his Italian heritage for the Heritage Festival, his dog did, too. Joe, whose family is from Naples, Italy, wore a shirt and hat that read “Apichella: American Made from the Finest Italian Parts.” He came with his wife, Pauline Apichella, and their Yorkshire terrier, Sophia Maria, who wore a hat with the Italian flag’s colors that Pauline made. Additionally, Joe held a stuffed dog named Mario dressed in Italian clothing that sang “Now or Never” in English and Italian. “We’re very Italian,” Joe said. The Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter residents were a few of the many people who filled Spanish Springs Town Square for the Heritage Festival.
