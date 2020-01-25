Villagers celebrate Chinese New Year

The year of the rat has begun. Today marks the first day of the Chinese New Year, which celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar. Although the holiday is recognized mostly in mainland China, Chinese New Year is celebrated all over the world. It is a time when people gather friends and family to honor Chinese culture with dances, music and food. “It’s a traditional holiday for us,” said Tammy Lin, president of the Chinese Social Club. “We celebrate it the same way people in the United States would celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas.” One important aspect of the Asian celebration is honoring ancestors, said Susie Ingerick, former president of the social club.
“Before we have our dinner, we respect our ancestors by lighting candles and setting a place at the table for them,” she said. “The Asian culture is all about respect for your elders. As a child, I remember having to set a chair for my grandmother and great-grandfather.”
