Villagers browse newest models at Lake Sumter Landing car show

A familiar scent mixed with the fresh air Saturday at Lake Sumter Landing — new-car smell.
More than 120 new vehicles filled the parking spaces surrounding the market square during The Villages Daily Sun’s Wheels Car Show.
The public browsed 2020 models from more than 20 car dealers at the event.
“It’s nice they had the different brands so you could look at everything at once,” Joe Degrasse said.
