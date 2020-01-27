Villagers bond over poems in Daily Sun

Kathy Diane Peters caught her neighbor off guard when she knocked on her door.
Strangers until that point, Kathy Diane Peters was about to become friends with Kathy Doran Peters.
The two Village of Caroline residents with the same names were brought together by their poetry published in The Villages Daily Sun.
Kathy Doran’s poem, “To the ‘Other’ Kathy Peters,” was published Jan. 12. It was an answer to one of Kathy Diane’s poems, published more than half a year ago. The two had never met.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
