Villager who works Brewers security awaits return of baseball

Dave Hojnacki has a little more time before he goes back to work.
Hojnacki, of the Village of Hemingway, spends his summers in his hometown of Milwaukee as a clubhouse security man for the Brewers. When Major League Baseball on Thursday postponed the start of the season, that meant Hojnacki’s services wouldn’t be needed right away.
The job is a natural for Hojnacki, who worked as a police officer in the city of South Milwaukee until retiring in 2003. He also grew up as a baseball fan, first following the Braves, who played in Milwaukee until moving to Atlanta for the 1966 season. Hojnacki then watched the Cubs until Milwaukee got a team again in the 1970 season.
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.