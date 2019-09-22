Villager was almost a movie star

Rich Primosch joined the Air Force in 1958 and soon found himself serving at Clark Air Base in the Philippines for 18 months. During his tour, he learned of an opportunity that captured his imagination.
An announcement soliciting extras for a movie being filmed on the island sounded like an excellent opportunity.
The movie was “Merrill’s Marauders,” starring Jeff Chandler, and the film’s director, Samuel Fuller, was offering $25 for American servicemen to become extras in the fighting sequences.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.