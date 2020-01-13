Villager uses journal to recognize kindness

When a fellow traveler on a flight gave up his seat for her husband, Dee Jonas wrote it down.
Jonas, who keeps a gratitude journal, wanted to recognize the kindness the stranger showed to her husband, Dave, who has Parkinson’s disease.
The Village of Pennecamp resident began her journal about a year ago, when Dave, her husband of 51 years, had been in and out of the hospital. Jonas needed a place to list people whom she could call on for support.
On that first page in the journal, she simply wrote just the names of about 25 people, and 10 of those were in her local prayer group.
