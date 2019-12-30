Villager shares passion for harmonicas

Fred Horn wanted a trumpet when he was a boy. What he got instead was a lifelong love of an instrument of a different sort.
The first harmonica Horn was gifted was the start of a large collection and a passion for the instrument and the music that people have produced with it.
It was 1953 when Horn, of the Village of Virgina Trace, wanted to join his school’s band.
“So I asked my mother,” he said. “I said ‘Mom, get me a trumpet so I can join the band.’”
He didn’t realize the burden he was placing on his mom, asking for the expensive trumpet. But she was clever enough to combine the gift of her more affordable choice with something that would resonate with her son.
Horn’s family went to a Baptist church, where he learned the song “When the Roll is Called up Yonder,” which starts “When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound.” When he asked for the trumpet again, Horn’s mother handed him a harmonica.
“She said, ‘Learn to play the trumpet of the Lord, and he’ll do the rest,’” Horn said.
