Villager shares memories of Tiffany & Co.

During World War II, Jean O’Connor got the opportunity of a lifetime.
While many were being called away to fight for their country, she found a job working with Tiffany & Co. in New York City.
At 19, she found herself surrounded by the style and glamour and love that came with working at a jewelry company. She started off as a “page boy,” sporting a short hair cut and a Tiffany’s powder blue shirt dress. She eventually worked her way up to a bookkeeper position.
“I got the job because my uncle, a detective at the time, knew they were hiring and knew I was looking for work,” said the Village of Hemingway resident, now 95. “It was an interesting job, and it was a lot of fun.”
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.