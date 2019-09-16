Villager’s tech savvy gives his neighbor peace of mind

Ron McCaskill and his wife are snowbirds.
Six months out of the year, they spend their time in Canada, including the summer months.
While they are gone, the couple usually don’t know what is happening at their home in The Villages, or if anything gets broken or damaged.
“We’re always worried about our air conditioner, this year particularly, working through the summer,” said Ron, of the Village Santo Domingo.
The air conditioner they have is old.
The couple’s neighbor, Doug Blanding, heard about their concern and decided to give them a sensor they can plug in at their house that detects changes in temperature and updates them on the status of their home.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
