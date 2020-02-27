Villager’s love of cars drives his collection

As a kid growing up on the family farm in Massachusetts, Al Saikkonen drove a beat-up old 1941 Chevrolet coupe.
“It was the farm car, so I only drove it around in the fields,” he said. “I was about 12, I guess. I still have that car.”
When he was old enough to drive places other than the fields around the farm, Al and his dad took on the complete restoration of a 1931 Ford Model A.
For the same sentimental reason that he held on to the farm car, Al kept the Model A.
