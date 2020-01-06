Villager’s huge model railroad a sight to see

Lee Stump poses with his model railroad display in the garage at his home in the Village of Charlotte. He calls the permanent display “Stump Valley & Western Railroad.”

 Laura Sikes, Daily Sun

Sometimes Lee Stump plays the theme song for “2001: A Space Odyssey” as he lifts his garage door for guests.

The music helps set the mood for what visitors will see behind the door. Although they won’t do any space travel, what they will experience might be considered a little out of this world.

Behind the door, taking up the entire two-car garage, lies an elaborate model train display complete with mountains, towns and industries.

“It’s a fantasy railroad from my head,” said Stump, of the Village of Charlotte.

