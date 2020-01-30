Villager’s game challenges players’ recall

Like a trivia emcee, Tom Hopkins sometimes has to reel people in who are abusing the rules.
It can get heated.
“I had a guy once with his cellphone Googling the answers,” said the Village of Hemingway resident. “I had words with him, and now I make it clear before each game — no cellphones.”
Hopkins, a former television critic and columnist for the Dayton Daily News, created the game Newsmakers about 30 years ago to entertain guests at his annual Christmas parties in Ohio. Now the game has made its way into a few groups in The Villages, including the Adriana Villas club and the Humanists club.
