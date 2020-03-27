Villager’s 1932 Ford one of his many restorations

When Dennis Pepper drives past, people often do some rubber neckin’.
But he can’t know for sure whether they are smiling at his 1932 Ford or at Max, the family’s golden retriever.
Pepper spotted the Washington Blue piece of artwork on wheels a few years ago while walking through the Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.
The vehicle was beautiful, and the original color was sophisticated, but the 1957 Thunderbird 312 E engine under the hood is exactly what made the sale.
“You just don’t see that,” the Village of Largo resident said of the electrically applied paint coating which resists engine corrosion.
