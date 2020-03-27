Villager’s 1932 Ford one of his many restorations

As snowbirds, Dennis Pepper and his wife, Sharon, spent five winters in the Village of Sabal Chase. By spring time each year, they returned to Kentucky. That arrangement got old, but Pepper didn’t want to move south full time until he discovered a viable option for his hobby, which required a large garage space.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

When Dennis Pepper drives past, people often do some rubber neckin’.

But he can’t know for sure whether they are smiling at his 1932 Ford or at Max, the family’s golden retriever.

Pepper spotted the Washington Blue piece of artwork on wheels a few years ago while walking through the Street Rod Nationals in Louisville, Kentucky.

The vehicle was beautiful, and the original color was sophisticated, but the 1957 Thunderbird 312 E engine under the hood is exactly what made the sale.

“You just don’t see that,” the Village of Largo resident said of the electrically applied paint coating which resists engine corrosion.

