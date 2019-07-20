Villager’s Cottage Garden has a variety of flowers and vegetables

Dave Lewis got into gardening because of his parents, and he has been gardening all of his life. When he and his wife, Terri, moved to their Village of Woodbury home, he started to work on his cottage garden. When placing plants, he had no real organizational method to his garden. Some of the plants didn’t thrive, so he plucked them out of the ground and disposed of them. Lewis has planted flowers, vegetables, fruits and herbs in his garden. He has obtained half of his plants from friends as gifts and the other half from stores. When deciding what plants to get, he had no logical reasoning. He chose plants based on if he liked them or not.
Read this story and many others in Saturday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.