Villager recalls modeling for artist Rockwell

When Robin Pecjak, of the Village of Charlotte, posed for Norman Rockwell, it seemed like no big deal at the time.
Pecjak is the girl with pigtails and a serious expression in the pen-and-ink drawing “Washing the Dog,” first published in an ad for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance in the March 11, 1961, edition of the Saturday Evening Post.
Until she was 12, her family lived two doors down the street from the famous artist in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.
But Pecjak didn’t realize her neighbor was famous when she was young.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.