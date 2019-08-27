Villager recalls modeling for artist Rockwell

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 91F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 92F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.