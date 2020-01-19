Villager puts war memories in memoir

Seven years ago, Galen Mitchell sat down to write his experiences in combat during the Vietnam War.
It wasn’t an easy decision and actually came about in a backward transition.
“Like most veterans, I was trying to forget most of what I experienced,” he recalled. “It wasn’t something I was enthusiastic about in the beginning.”
Mitchell had a friend, and fellow soldier with whom he served, who was writing a book. The friend asked Mitchell to write something for his book. He kept asking until Mitchell finally relented.
Once he sat down at the keyboard in his Village of Poinciana home the memories came flooding in.
