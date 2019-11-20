Villager opens her heart to older canines

Lois McKenna received a call from her neighbor about five years ago asking if she’d take in Minnie and Maxie, sibling lhasa apsos who just lost their owner.
The former president of YOUR Humane Society SPCA wanted to see if McKenna would give them a home before they were sent to the shelter where they’d most likely be separated.
This has been the process for eight of the nine dogs McKenna has had in her life. Over the years, the Village of Mallory Square resident has adopted eight previously-owned dogs, seven of which were seniors.
“People knew the McKennas liked dogs and so, by word of mouth, they’d say, ‘Go check with the McKennas,’ and that’s how we got all the others,” she said.
It started in the mid-’60s with a sheltie named Jack, the only dog they adopted as a puppy.
While they still had Jack, they got a call from a friend who needed a new home for his German shepherd, Scuffy. His roommate said either he stayed or the dog, so the McKennas were happy to give Scuffy a home.
