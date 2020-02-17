Villager makes first nature documentary

Stefanie Boss has always had a love for birds and nature.
At the age of 70, her passion reached new heights.
The Village Hacienda resident recently produced her first documentary, titled “Bluebirds of Antietam.” It tells the unique story of Mark and Jean Raabe, a couple that made great efforts to save the Eastern bluebird.
“It’s awesome,” Boss said. “They did this for more than 35 years, and they should get credit for their dedication and hard work.”
