Villager hosts meeting of charity in Honduras

Margarita Grachen finds her biggest blessings in seeing children succeed.
As president of Osman Hope Inc., Grachen gets to help give hope to impoverished children in Honduras.
In January, she hosted the annual board meeting of the organization at her home in the Village of Linden. Several board members came from all over the country to discuss future plans and needs of the organization.
“We are all excited about 2020 and our goals,” Grachen said.
