Villager hosts fundraiser for hometown in West Virginia

Although Villagers call Central Florida home, they don’t forget where they came from. For Shirley Weaver, that’s the town of Mullens, West Virginia.
Both Weaver and her husband grew up in the small mountain town in the southern end of the state. Unfortunately, the town has seen better days, said Weaver, of the Village of Buttonwood.
Mullens never fully recovered from a devastating flood in 2001, which drove residents and businesses out.
For about five years, Weaver has led the effort, with help from other Villagers, to help rebuild parts of the town. With an upcoming performance of Cabaret on March 20, Weaver hopes to raise enough money to help rebuild playground facilities for local youth.
