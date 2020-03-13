Villager has collected thousands of keychains over years

From the driveway, it looks like Frank and Joan McLaughlin have wallpapered their garage interior.
But once the brain shifts gears, visitors realize it isn’t wallpaper.
It’s all keychains. In fact, it’s about 6,000 keychains that methodically are displayed on the garage walls.
More keychains fill nearby boxes because there’s not enough wall space to accommodate the Village of Caroline resident’s impressive display.
“She won’t let me put any in the house,” Frank said of his spouse of nearly 54 years.
More than 20 years ago, he innocently started a collection of keychains. After all, they shouldn’t take up much space; keychains are easy to stuff in pockets.
