Villager goes back to drawing board

Jim Hubbard returned to drawing pictures with a pencil and paper for a simple reason.
His computer gave out on him.
For the past several years, Hubbard mainly had been creating artwork digitally, using a stylus and a Wacom tablet.
But about a year ago, his computer was slowing down to a crawl, even after Hubbard tried to clean out the hard drive. So he returned to paper and pencil.
Hubbard has stacks of drawings in his home in the Village Santiago. Many of them are framed on the walls.
