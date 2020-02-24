Villager enjoys taking bird on bike rides in neighborhood

John Begin has logged 2,000 miles on his bicycle since
Dec. 1, and that’s earned him more than just physical fitness.
The Village of Hemingway resident began raising money for charities in the 1990s as a runner and switched to biking in 2004. Between his running and biking, he’s raised a quarter of a million dollars since 1996 for such causes as Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation, American Brain Tumor Association and Leader Dogs For the Blind.
And he just keeps pedaling.
Dan Cortis and Larry Mallia, friends from his hometown in Michigan, keep him company for part of his daily treks.
Cortis, who rides a recumbent bike, said he likes to cycle with John because John is a pacesetter.
