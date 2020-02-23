Villager enjoys taking bird on bike rides in neighborhood

Before Karen Orlando gets out on the open road, she lifts Ollie onto his perch and closes the cage top attached to the head of her metal bicycle basket. Then they’re off. The 33-year-old yellow-headed amazon loves his bike rides. Holding onto his perch in the enclosed cage, he’ll occasionally span his wings and look side to side and up at the sky. Orlando and Ollie bike nearly every day for about 45 minutes to an hour around the neighborhood in the Village of Summerhill.
“I have a route here that I follow and everybody just knows Ollie, so they all say, ‘Hi, Ollie, how are you?’ And he sings (to them),” Orlando, of the Village of Summerhill, said.
Such has been their practice for the last four years.
