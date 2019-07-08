Villager decorates neighbors’ yards on birthdays

Normally, people put birthday candles on a cake. Charles Yates’ neighbors get candles in their yards.
Yates, of the Village of Dunedin, has put wooden birthday candles into his neighbors’ lawns for several years.
“They’re made out of wooden paint sticks,” Yates said. “I carved one end into a flame, and painted them to look like candles.”
Yates places the candles the night before a neighbor’s birthday. When the neighbor wakes up, he or she is greeted with the birthday surprise.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.