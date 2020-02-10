Villager crafts impressive model planes

Jack Barber’s passion for building 3D model airplanes began when he was a teenager.
After a 55-year hiatus, the Village of Chatham resident has rekindled his love for the hobby.
“When you’re 14 or 15 that’s kind of a cool thing to do, but then I went off to school and the people I flew with didn’t fly anymore,” Barber said.
Starting a family and a teaching career also took time away from his beloved craft, but that changed after moving to The Villages a few years ago.
He found the perfect opportunity to get back into model airplanes.
Barber is now an active member of The Villages E-Flyers Model Airplane Club, giving him the opportunity to interact with those who share his passion for planes.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.