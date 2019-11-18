Villager checks ‘Price is Right’ off bucket list

Sixty-four years and four auditions led up to this pivotal moment for Jo Ann McManamy.
The Village of Virginia Trace resident and longtime “The Price is Right” fan fulfilled a bucket list goal when she made it onstage as a contestant for the Nov. 5 episode of the game show.
Getting there was not easy.
To become a contestant, hopefuls must arrive early to the Hollywood, California, studio, wait in line, fill out paperwork and interview with producers, a process that takes about three hours.
“They’re looking for sincerity,” McManamy said. Luckily for her, sincerity is something she has in abundance.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.