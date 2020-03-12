Villager builds life-sized replication of model boat

Ken Ryker enjoyed racing his “1968 Miss Budweiser U1 hydroplane” boat model so much that he decided to create a life-sized one.
He dreamt about the boat for about five years and completed his life-size version after spending a year and three months building it. Ryker told the members of the Castaways Electric R/C Boat Worx club about the boat and when he planned on debuting it. On March 4, they headed to Lake Miona for the big event.
“I was having too much fun racing the models, so I decided to build one I could actually drive,” said the Village of Hemingway resident.
He built the boat out of wood using parts he had ordered, created or been given by other members within the club.
Read this story and many others in Thursday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.