Villager and therapy dog continue to give back after loss

Tinkerbell still snuggles with Bill’s shirts on the couch while Kathie Wilhelm brings herself to sort through her husband’s things. After a loss, it can be difficult picking up the pieces. Kathie, of the Village Rio Ranchero, and Tinkerbell, her 6-year-old dachshund, are working through it together. “I don’t know what I’d do without her,” Kathie said.
Through life’s circumstances, the two had gotten out of practice making trips to local assisted living facilities, but now the therapy team is going back starting Monday. Being a couple months away from the work, Tinkerbell needed to get re-certified, but now she’s ready to go.
Tinkerbell has been a therapy dog for two years — ever since Kathie took her to visit neighbors who moved to Brookdale Place at Freedom Pointe. Everyone else loved seeing her, too, and someone suggested she make her pet a therapy dog so more people could enjoy her.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.