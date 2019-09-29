Villager adopts six-toed cat after hurricane fostering

When everyone was preparing for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian over Labor Day weekend, Shirlee Thaler was preparing her home to take in a foster cat from YOUR Humane Society SPCA. The hurricane never hit, but a realization did: Leo the six-toed cat was meant to be with her. Thaler hadn’t planned on adopting a pet anytime soon, but as fate would have it, the orange fluffy cat with rare six-toed paws stole her heart.
