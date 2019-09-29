Villager adopts six-toed cat after hurricane fostering

Shirlee Thaler, of the Village of Hillsborough, poses with Leo, her orange six-toed cat. Thaler adopted him after taking initially fostering him during Hurricane Dorian.

 Kristi Schweitzer, Daily Sun

When everyone was preparing for the landfall of Hurricane Dorian over Labor Day weekend, Shirlee Thaler was preparing her home to take in a foster cat from YOUR Humane Society SPCA.  The hurricane never hit, but a realization did: Leo the six-toed cat was meant to be with her. Thaler hadn’t planned on adopting a pet anytime soon, but as fate would have it, the orange fluffy cat with rare six-toed paws stole her heart.

