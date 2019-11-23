Vietnam vets pack Thanksgiving meals

After receiving their marching orders Friday morning, a dozen members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 gathered around tables filled with 150 open grocery bags awaiting their attention. Their mission was to fill each bag at Beyond the Walls Food Pantry in Fruitland Park with all of the trimmings for a Thanksgiving dinner. One by one, members shuffled carts filled with boxes and cans of yams, green beans, cranberries, stuffing and lots of other goodies, including cake mix for dessert. The freezer at the food pantry was stacked high with frozen turkeys to be distributed as well. Each volunteer had responsibility for filling a group of bags, and the process began in earnest.
The food pantry is a ministry of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park.
Pantry director Colleen Brooks, a 22-year resident of the Village De La Vista, explained the program, saying it’s a gift to be able to serve everyone.
