Vietnam vet uses poetry to revisit the past

For Jack Williams, when spoken words fail, poetry fills in.
Williams, of the Village of Lake Deaton, started writing poetry when he was in high school. He and his dad wrote poems and called them “jingles,” trading verses back and forth.
“I like goofy poems that sometimes don’t make a lot of sense,” he said. “It’s a nice way to express yourself.”
Williams writes about anything that comes to his mind, like his family, but one poem that means a lot to him is titled “A Day at Bien Hoa,” which has vivid details of his time in the U.S. Air Force
as an Air Commando in Vietnam.
Read this story and many others in Tuesday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.