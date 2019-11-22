Victorious venue

There’s no catchy nickname for the VHS Athletic Center.
It has no menacing moniker that evokes fear or houses intimidation for visitors.
The cozy gymnasium has simply become an extremely tough place for opponents of The Villages High School basketball teams to play — largely thanks to Villages residents and the school’s devoted athletic booster club who fill it nightly.
Buffalo hoops fans will get their first opportunity to pack the VHS Athletic Center this season tonight, as the VHS girls hoops team hosts Wildwood at 7 p.m.
What’s become a rowdy home for the Buffalo was standing-room only on numerous occasions last winter, including a total of 11 near-capacity dates for the VHS boys team — which makes its homecourt debut against Dunnellon at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Sumter County Showcase.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.