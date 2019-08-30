VHS turns It on late To put away Tavares

Maybe just chalk it up to the new uniforms. It took the better part of three
quarters for The Villages High School football team to realize who it was on Thursday night. But the Buffalo revealed themselves once again to be a good football team. In its new chrome gold helmet and alternate gray uniform, VHS stormed back in the final quarter of play with 21 unanswered points late to pull out a 38-18 victory over Tavares at The H.G. Morse Range. After suffering their first halftime deficit since Nov. 3, 2017, the Buffalo roared back with three touchdowns over a span of five minutes in the fourth quarter to move to 2-0 this season.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
