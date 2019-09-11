VHS students learn financial lessons

Seventeen-year-old Matthew Dougherty is planning to get his master’s degree in business finance and become a financial adviser.
To prepare for life after high school, the senior joined the Business and Banking Academy at The Villages High School. “I feel like it’s applicable to your life,” he said. “No matter what you do, you’ll have to deal with money.” As one of the two new academies at the high school this year, the Business and Banking Academy was created to give the students a better understanding of the finance world. Business classes have been available to all students at the high school, but the academy now allows students to focus more on the topic and get hands-on experience in the field through Citizens First Bank.
