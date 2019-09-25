VHS students inducted into National Honor Society

School staff and family members gathered Monday evening to honor students from The Villages High School.
Forty-five students were inducted into the high school’s National Honor Society during a ceremony at Rohan Recreation Center. Eight seniors and 37 juniors joined the 58 existing members, who were in attendance to welcome the new members with open arms.
“Education is the priority for these people, and it’s good to be surrounded by people who are all in the same boat as you,” said senior Elijah Schott, president of NHS.
Schott, 17, is in the process of planning service projects for members to do this school year. He said this organization is the right place to be for students who want to be involved.
